HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened Tuesday in rural Edinburg.

Alphia Howard Slough, 39, the suspect from Tuesday morning’s homicide, wanted to turn himself in, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies went to a Stripes store in San Juan at around 2:07 a.m. Thursday. When deputies arrived, they confirmed the identity of Slough and arrested him without incident.

Slough has been charged with 1st-degree murder and was pending arraignment Thursday morning.