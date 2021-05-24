RUNOFF ELECTIONS: When you can cast your vote

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Early voting for Runoff elections is starting to take place in across the Rio Grande Valley.

Below are some of the elections:

McAllen

Early Voting: Monday, May 24 to Tuesday, June 1

Lark Community Center

Palm View Community Center

Fireman’s Park- Pump House

Election Day: June 5

District 1: Gonzalez Elementary

District 2: Lark Community Center

District 3: Achieve Early College High School @ Lincoln

District 4: Palm View Community Center

District 5: McAllen High School

District 6: Fields Elementary School

Hidalgo County

Early Voting ( June 1 to June 8)

Election Day: Saturday, June 12, 2021

Cameron County

Early Voting: Monday, June 7 to Tuesday, June 15

Election Day: Saturday, June 19