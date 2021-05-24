RUNOFF ELECTIONS: When you can cast your vote

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Early voting for Runoff elections is starting to take place in across the Rio Grande Valley.
Below are some of the elections:
McAllen
Early Voting: Monday, May 24 to Tuesday, June 1
- Lark Community Center
- Palm View Community Center
- Fireman’s Park- Pump House
Election Day: June 5
- District 1: Gonzalez Elementary
- District 2: Lark Community Center
- District 3: Achieve Early College High School @ Lincoln
- District 4: Palm View Community Center
- District 5: McAllen High School
- District 6: Fields Elementary School
Hidalgo County
Early Voting ( June 1 to June 8)
Election Day: Saturday, June 12, 2021
Cameron County
Early Voting: Monday, June 7 to Tuesday, June 15
Election Day: Saturday, June 19