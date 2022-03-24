BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Attorneys for Ruben Gutierrez have filed a Motion for Post-Conviction DNA testing in the 107th District Court of Cameron County on Thursday.

Ruben Gutierrez has been on death row for the past 20 years after he was found guilty of capital murder for the death of Escolastica Harrison.

Mr. Gutierrez has sought DNA testing for more than a decade because he knows it will prove he did not commit this crime. The State should be leading the search for the truth, rather than fearing the truth will come out. Shawn Nolan, Mr. Gutierrez’s attorney.

The motion states that police have collected several pieces of evidence containing biological material that has never been tested for DNA and can prove Mr. Gutierrez did not commit the crime for which he was convicted and sentenced to death, stated the release.

Throughout his trial and in the subsequent proceedings, Ruben Gutierrez has maintained that he did not kill Harrison, and that he had no knowledge that others were going to assault or kill her. DNA testing could identify the actual perpetrator(s) of this crime. Motion at p.1

Gutierrez has maintained the stance that he did not commit the crime and no physical or forensic evidence connects him to it, stated the release.

Additionally, at the trial, the eyewitness was not able to make an in-court identification of Gutierrez and picked out someone from the gallery and a juror.

According to Gutirrez’s attorneys, his wrongful conviction was based “solely on a false confession elicited after police threaten to arrest his wife and take their children away and an unreliable eyewitness.”

In March, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Brownsville Division, found that Texas law creates a catch-22 that is unfair and unconstitutional and ruled in Gutierrez’s favor.

One statute gives a defendant the right to a successive habeas petition to show a person should not have received the death penalty, but another statute denies him DNA testing unless he can demonstrate he is innocent of the crime itself.

The motion stated, “A federal judge has determined that Mr. Gutierrez’s constitutional rights are being violated, and this Court has the means and the duty to remedy this ongoing constitutional violation.”

Last June, the U.S. Supreme Court stayed Gutierrez’s execution once again because Texas violated his first amendment right to have the assistance of clergy in the execution chamber, stated the release.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has since changed its protocol to allow a prisoner to be accompanied by a spiritual adviser of their choosing in the execution chamber.