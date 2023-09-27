BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Knowing the symptoms of certain winter viruses can be crucial to your protection.

According to the CDC, Respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV, is a common respiratory virus that can cause mild cold-like symptoms.

While most people recover in a week or two, infants and older adults are more likely to develop a severe form of RSV and need hospitalization.

The best way to stay protected is to stay up to date with vaccines.

“It can start from a little sniffling and slowly progress to acute inflammation in the lungs, and from there become more violent and starts giving them respiratory distress. And to the point they cannot breathe on themselves,” said Dr. Asim Zamir, Valley Baptist Medical Center Chief of Pediatrics.

The RSVPreF vaccine, also known as ABRYSVO, will give newborns a head start on their immunizations.

The CDC recommends the RSV vaccine for pregnant women to protect their newborns and reduce the risk of infection.

During the trial stages, the vaccine helped reduce RSV hospitalizations by 80%. The vaccine is recommended for pregnant women during weeks 32 through 36.

“It is made up of the antibodies that our immune system creates for our preeminence immunizations. So, they are ready to attack the virus,” said Dr. Zamir. “So once the baby is born, then from the mother’s blood is going to get into the baby’s blood. Then they have the immunity right after the birth.”

If a baby is born less than two weeks after immunization, then doctors may recommend that the baby also receive immunization. Even if you think it is a minor cough, it is important to see your doctor and get a checkup.