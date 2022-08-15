MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Rowe High School eyes another playoff run with an experienced line.

The Warriors finished last season 7-4, and Rowe’s 7-2 record in district play earned them a playoff berth. However, it was a first round exit for them.

“That was a stepping stone for us,” said Gabriel Dougherty, senior offensive tackle. “We got into the first round of the playoffs, but this year, we’re hoping to get three, four rounds. We’re going to make a deep run this year.”

The district realignment adds Edinburg Vela and PSJA North into the district this season. Both playoff teams in 6A, District 31, before moving down to 5A, Head Coach Bobby Flores knows the road to the postseason is even tougher.

“And with Vela and Pharr North moving down, we know they’re going to be tough, and along with our inner-city rivalries,” said Flores. “Each and every week is going to be tough. It’s going to bring a different challenge to us, so we’re going to have to get ready.”

Rowe opens up their 2022-23 season on the road against Pioneer on Aug. 26.