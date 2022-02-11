MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rowe girls basketball team is heading into the bi-district round of the playoffs full of momentum.

The Warriors’ 31-4 record is the best in school history.

“It’s unbelievable,” said senior point guard Destiny Menchaca. “It’s fun making memories. We’re making history.”

The Warriors earned the District 31-5A title by going undefeated in district play.

“We all work a lot outside of school,” said junior forward/center Evelyn Valero. “I think we were all ready for the season and that was a big part of what got us here.”

Rowe has won 19 games in a row.

“It feels really good and gives us confidence,” said junior forward/center Yulissa Yebra. “It motivates us to play harder and try to do what we can to keep going.”

The Warriors have steadily improved since Alejandro Robles became the head coach four years ago. Rowe went 2-32 in his first season.

“Just being able to get district champs is very important to both of us because we went through all of the hard stuff together,” said senior point guard Destiny Menchaca. “Being able to celebrate how well we’ve been doing; it touches all of the coaches’ hearts. It touches my heart.

“Starting from bottom and where we’re at now it’s night and day,” Robles said. “It goes to show hard work ladies have put in these last 3-4 years and not wanting to experience that again. I couldn’t be prouder of a group.”

Yebra and Valero have played a crucial role in their success.

“We try to go inside,” Robles said. “We know we have two of the better posts in the Valley and we’re lucky they’ve been playing together for 5-6 years.”

“Our defense plays a huge part in our playing system,” Yebra said. “We always work on defense and we’re always staying solid.

Rowe will play against Mercedes in the bi-district round of the playoffs. The game will be played on Monday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. on Rowe’s homecourt.