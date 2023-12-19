SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rotary Club of San Benito hosted its annual Sock Drive.

The club collected nearly 2,000 pairs of socks and will be donating them to several non-profit organizations.

“We are doing this for several non-profit organizations such as Casa, Sunny Glen, Blue Sunday, Communities and Schools, Monica’s House and Maggie’s House,” said Elias Cantu, president of the Rotary Club.

Cantu said this year they had drop-off boxes at several restaurants that helped them get the socks donated to the non-profits.