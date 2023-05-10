HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rotary Club of Harlingen is celebrating 100 years. To honor that milestone, the Rotarians will be holding a Centennial Gala on June 10 at the Harlingen Convention Center.

The Gala is a Roaring Twenties-themed event to celebrate the Rotarian’s history and to raise funds for the Soccer Complex Improvement Project in Harlingen.

The Rotarians have committed to raise over $150,000 over the next 4 years to build shaded bleachers, new water stations, benches, and more at the Soccer Complex in Harlingen.

The master of ceremonies will be Marcy Martinez and the keynote speaker will be State Senator Morgan LaMantia. In addition, Mr. Frank Boggus who was a member of the Rotary Club for over 66 years will be honored as Rotarian of the Century. Also, the first ever Juan and Connie Salas Award which is given to a couple who have demonstrated a lifelong commitment to service to Harlingen. The first recipients are Connie Salas and her late husband, Juan, who have given decades of service to the city.

Tickets are $100 per person and there are sponsorships available. All proceeds of this event go towards the Soccer Complex project.

Rotary is an international organization focused on providing “Service Above Self” and provides like-minded individuals the opportunity to gather and serve their community.

Since 1923 Rotary Harlingen has accomplished many projects in our community both big and small:

help the City with food distribution events and highway cleanups

provide thousands of dollars annually to local Harlingen nonprofits

funded the Lon C. Hill Library in Harlingen in the 1940s

Internationally raised funds to eradicate polio and build water wells in rural villages in Nigeria

built bleachers for the Boys and Girls Club of Harlingen

Tickets for the Gala are available at eventbrite.com, the Facebook page of Harlingen Rotary, or by contacting a Rotarian.