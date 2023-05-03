HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Many in the Valley are assessing roof damage this week.

ValleyCentral spoke with a licensed roofer who has advice on how to pick the right crew for the job and how to avoid being taken for lots of money.

Valley roofer Jesse Salinas has been very busy with all of the storm damage. He surveys much of it using a drone.

“We get about 30 calls a day now and we’re doing about 20 inspections a day,” Salinas said.

He says everyone is calling insurance companies to get the damage fixed.

“A lot of them, it’s taking them a bit longer to hear back from them because I guess they’re getting a lot of calls,” Salinas said.

Salinas is advising customers to play it safe and to not let yourself get scammed.

He adds that if customers have roofing damage to make sure who to do business with when fixing the roof.

He advises to read their online reviews and do not pay everything up front.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns to be sure the roofer is licensed in the State of Texas.

”We’re going to have a lot of people, contractors that are coming from out of town. You know, to try to give you some repairs. So, your best bet would be, is to try to get information from the company, the name, address and who the contact person is,” Hilda Martinez, President of BBB said,

Martinez advises for customers to not do business with anyone going-door-to-door. She also warns to be careful with who customers are buying insurance from.

”You don’t know who you’re talking to, who you’re communicating with. So, your best bet would be, is just to try to get as much information. Don’t do business with them right away,” Martinez tells us.

She recommend contacting the Texas State Insurance Commission with any questions at 800-252-3439.