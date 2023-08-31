RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is expanding its legacy and making history this school year.

Multi-Grammy nominated music educator Ronnie Rios is leading the first Vaquero marching band in UTRGV history.

Rios, a native of Alice, joins UTRGV with more than 20 years of experience in the South Texas region including Harlingen and Kingsville.

“I have lots of gratitude that the university chose me to be the first Director of Athletic Bands here. I plan on doing everything I can to making this the greatest start to a marching band ever,” Rios said.

The Director of Athletic Bands was brought on board at the end of June at UTRGV to establish the marching band as the first of its kind for the university.

Rios said he envisions a band that will help uplift school spirit and play a special part in the university experience.

“We’re looking forward to giving the community and beyond the 956-area code something meaningful that represents UTRGV at its very best,” Rios said.

One of Rios’ goals for the Vaquero marching band is to bring in more students to enroll at UTRGV.

“You don’t have to leave the Valley to be part of a marching band. It’s right here,” Rios said. “We’re going to bring a top-tier group, top-tier instructors, and a top-tier level of performance to celebrate the 956.”