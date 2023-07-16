EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Texas is celebrating the reopening of the Ronald McDonald Family Room in Edinburg.

The family room is located at South Texas Health System Children’s and allows families to rest and regroup in a comforting environment while only being steps away from their hospitalized child.

“Located near the patient rooms on the hospital’s third floor, the Family Room provides families a place to recharge, grab a bit to eat, shower, or sleep so they can stay strong for their children,” a release from the Ronald McDonald House Charities stated.

The space includes a living room, kitchen/dining area, private shower, napping/quiet rooms, washer and dryer, TV room, coffee station, charging station, and complimentary snacks and drinks. The family room is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Together with South Texas Health System Children’s, we can help Rio Grande Valley families stay close to each other through the biggest challenge of their lives,” said Michelle Horine, Chief Executive Officer at Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas. “The Ronald McDonald Family Room supports the needs of our families by providing a place for them to step away from the hospital atmosphere into a calming recharge area.”