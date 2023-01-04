McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Roma man was ordered to six years in federal prison Wednesday after leading law enforcement of a high speed chase, resulting in a rollover leaving several people injured, federal authorities say.

Orlando Gonzalez, 22, pleaded guilty on Aug. 1 for conspiracy to transport undocumented people resulting in serious bodily injury.

On May 20, authorities responded to a scene of three undocumented people entering a blue GMC vehicle near Fronton, according to a according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas.

Gonzalez fled the scene and began to drive the vehicle at a high speed of 100 mph, authorities said.

In the process, Gonzalez struck one of the responding law enforcement vehicles.

Gonzalez continued to drive at a high speed until he struck a utility pole, causing the vehicle to roll over.

Two of the three undocumented people were ejected 50 feet in the air, resulting in one suffering a traumatic injury and another on life support.

At the time of the incident, Gonzalez was on supervised release from a 2020 human trafficking conviction, the news release stated.

A U.S. District Judge sentenced Gonzalez to serve six years in federal prison followed by three years supervised release.