ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Voters in Roma approved sending more than $35,000,000 in school improvements.

Proposition 1 garnered 700 votes for and 395 votes against the spending.

The $8,315,000 will be used for designing, construction and upgrading school facilities throughout the district. It includes the band hall, softball stadium, a new gym at F. J. Scott Elementary School and the relocation of the Roma ISD Transportation Department to the old Y.B. Escobar Elementary School site.

Proposition B calls for spending $8,845,000 for constructing, renovating, improving the football and baseball stadium complex. A total of 665 people voted for the proposition and 423 voted against.

The improvements include a home side bleacher expansion at the football stadium, new restrooms, new concession stands, and new dressing rooms for the Roma High baseball, soccer, and tennis teams.

Proposition C has the largest spending budget. The $24,760,000 will be using to construction and equip a multipurpose gymnasium and related infrastructure. A total of 673 voted for the proposition and 422 voted against.

The money will be spent on a new Roma ISD multipurpose facility, which would include a new Black Box Theater, new CTE classroom spaces, new district and community meeting spaces, and a new convertible gym/meeting spaces to seat up to 3,000 persons.

On Facebook the superintendent thanked voters.

“Thank you to our Roma ISD voters! We are very happy with the outcome of the bond election because these facilities will certainly help our students in all of their extracurricular endeavors,” said Roma ISD superintendent Carlos M. Gonzalez Jr. “The district has a five year master plan in place to provide these facilities, but also pay for several others upgrades out of our general fund.”

The votes are unofficial until they are canvassed