Roma appoints new Police Chief

Rio Grande City, Texas (KVEO)-The city Roma council voted on Tuesday to appoint a new police chief after Chief Jose Garcia died of COVID-19.

The city council voted to appoint Sgt. Iv Garza as Chief of the Roma Police Department.

According to the city, Chief Garza has been with the Roma Police Department for 14 years as a patrol officer, investigator, sergeant, and K-9 unit handler.

Additionally, Chief Garza has served in multiple task forces with state and federal agencies and is an adjunct instructor at the regional law enforcement academy.

Credit: City of Roma

Chief Garza holds an advanced peace officer license and is certified as an emergency care attendant.

He is assigned to the department’s SWAT team and is a swift water rescue technician. Chief Garza also served as a firefighter with the City of Roma since 2004 and is certified as an inspector and arson investigator.

He was promoted to sergeant in 2014.

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected. Previously it was reported that Roma Police Department Assistant Chief Francisco Garcia had passed away from COVID-19. It was Chief Jose Garcia