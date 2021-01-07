Roma police chief laid to rest on Thursday

ROMA, Texas (KVEO) — The Roma Police Department said goodbye to their leader on Thursday.

Roma Police Chief Jose “Beto” Garcia was laid to rest on Thursday after passing away from COVID-19 complications on Monday at the age of 58.

Roma Police Chief Jose “Beto” Garcia died on Monday (source: Roma Police Department)

Garcia began his law enforcement career in 1985 as a patrol officer with Roma PD at the age of 22.

He served the rest of his life for the Starr County city and became chief in 1994, where he remained for 27 years.

In addition to being chief of police, Garcia also served as Roma’s Fire Chief/Fire Marshall, Emergency Management Coordinator, and Director of Public Safety at various points of his career.

According to the department, Garcia helped build a community-oriented police force.

With Garcia at the helm, Roma continuously ranked in the Top 10 safest cities in Texas.

Garcia’s selfless leadership and smile will be missed by all who knew him, according to the department.