ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Roma police are searching for a man who they say is involved in an aggravated robbery at a game room on Efren Ramirez Avenue.

According to Assistant Police Chief Francisco Garcia, somewhere between 3:30 and 4 p.m., Monday, the man took money out of a woman’s hand at gunpoint. He then fled on foot heading east.

It was reported that the weapon used in the incident was later identified as a NERF toy gun, according to the assistant police chief.

Police ask the public to call (956) 849-2231 if they recognize this man or his whereabouts.