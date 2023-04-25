ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Roma man pleaded guilty to possessing over 5,000 pounds of marijuana in a drug house, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Adan Ontiveros Jr., 34, is accused of drug trafficking after trying to escape a drug house in Roma.

The suspected drug house was monitored by authorities for suspicious activity, according to a news release from the Southern District of Texas U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On July 16, 2020, authorities observed Ontiveros attempting to escape the drug house through an attic vent.

Police quickly arrested Ontiveros and conducted a search inside the drug house. Authorities found 5,460 pounds of marijuana valued at more than $33 million.

Ontiveros admitted he was aware there was marijuana in the stash house, the news release stated. He is being charged with conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute 5,460 pounds of marijuana.

Ontiveros’ sentencing is scheduled for July 27. At that time he faces up to life in prison and a maximum $10 million possible fine.