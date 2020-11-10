Roma man sent to prison for transporting cocaine

Local News

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—A 43-year-old South Texas man has been sent to federal prison following his conviction of possession with intent to distribute a large amount of narcotics.

On Tuesday, Andres Garza was ordered to serve a 37-month sentence to be immediately followed by four years of supervised release.

On March 23, Garza attempted to enter the United States via the Roma Port of Entry, driving a GMC Sierra truck.

The vehicle was referred to secondary inspection where a K-9 alerted to the presence of concealed narcotics.

Authorities ultimately found cocaine, weighing approximately 4.06 kilograms, taped inside Garza’s vehicle.

At the time of his plea, Garza admitted he knew there were narcotics in his vehicle and expected to be paid money for transporting them.

Garza has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

