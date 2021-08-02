Roma ISD to offer incentive for fully vaccinated employees

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

ROMA, Texas (KVEO) — Roma ISD School Board approved stipend for employees that are fully vaccinated by Sept. 1, according to a press release.

The board approved a one-time $350 stiped for employees that receive whichever of the three vaccines available, Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson.

“Although vaccination is always a choice, we want to encourage employees who can be vaccinated against COVID-19 to be vaccinated,” said Roma ISD Superintendent Carlos Guzman.

The $350 stipend will be paid to employees in full in October 2021, according to a Roma ISD representative.

Employees that have medical conditions or religious beliefs that prevent them from receiving a vaccine will be exempted.

“Employees will be contacted by their supervisors soon with details on needed vaccine documentation,” stated the press release.

In addition to the stipend for fully vaccinated employees, a retention stipend will be offered to all staff, regardless of vaccination status.

With the retention stipend, professional employees can earn up to $4,500 and para-professional employees can earn up to $2,500 for the 2021-2022 school year.

Employee equirements to receive the money, are to be employed 20 hours per week at Roma ISD as of Sept. 1 and continue their employment status until June 30, 2022.

The stipend will be provided in three payments: 25% in October 2021, 25% in January 2022, and a final check for 50% in June 2022.