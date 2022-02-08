ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Roma ISD Superintendent Carlos Guzman recently submitted his letter of retirement to the Board of Trustees.

The district announced Guzman’s retirement is effective on June 30, 2022. His announcement comes after more than 30 years of serving and leading the district.

Guzman is credited with raising the district’s state and national profile, earning the district recognition as one of the highest academically performing school districts in the State of Texas.

In his letter Guzman said:

The COVID-19 Pandemic was unprecedented for us all, but for me, it was a wakeup call.

While I was busy helping navigate our team through unchartered waters, there were times I thought

seriously about what it would be like if I had to say goodbye to my family due to COVID. Would I even

get a chance to say goodbye? As I watched friends slip away from us very unexpectedly, I realized that

while I have enjoyed every second of being your superintendent, I have missed some of my life too –

special moments with my children, and helping my parents through their golden years. Carlos Guzman, Roma ISD Superintendent

Superintendent Guzman’s leadership abilities have been recognized by his peers earning him the role of UIL Region 15 Chairperson and UIL Area G Chairperson, said Roma ISD.