Roma ISD student takes toy gun to school, incident under investigation

ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Roma Independent School District (ISD) Police Department is investigating an incident that took place Monday.

According to a release, a student from Roma Middle School brought a toy gun to school. It is mentioned that the student was “disciplined.”

Roma ISD will not tolerate this behavior, even if someone believes it to be a joke, from any student, staff or community member. We highly encourage anyone who has heard or seen any threat or action that potentially threatens the safety of our school community to immediately report it to school officials or our police department so that swift action may be taken. Roma ISD Superintendent Carlos Guzman in press release

The release adds that a full investigation is being conducted by the police department and school administration.