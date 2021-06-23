Roma ISD invests in disinfecting machines, ensures a safe back to school

ROMA, Texas (KVEO) — Roma Independent School District acquired a new disinfecting tool that they say will keep schools safer for students and staff.

The district purchased Clorox 360 Electrostatic Sprayers for all facilities and will be used after each school day after all staff and students leave the buildings.

Th machine has technology that disinfects with “special non-toxic chemicals,” according to a news release.

“With the addition of this purification technology we are 100 percent confident our schools will be pure and ready for our students and staff each day during the 2021-2022 school year,” Roma ISD Business and Finance Manager Pedro Alaniz said in a statement.

In addition to the new disinfecting machines, there will be extra janitorial help during the school year to make sure that schools are clean and disinfected every day.