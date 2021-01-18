Roma ISD experience internet, electricity disruption

Roma, Texas (KVEO —Officials with the Roma Independent School District announced Monday morning that some students are experiencing issues with electricity and internet access.

“Hopefully the situation will be resolved later this morning.” said the district via Facebook.

The district said students and staff who can participate must continue their classes on a normal basis.

Students who are experiencing disruption should inform their teachers via email that they are experiencing connectivity issues right now.

This is a developing story and will update with new information as it becomes available.