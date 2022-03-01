HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Students and staff at Emma Vera Elementary are being evacuated “out of an abundance of caution” due to a brush fire behind the school.

Local police and fire department are working on controlling the situation, according to a post by the district.

Students and staff are being transported to the Roma Middle School gym.

Busses will run as normal from the middle school. Parents who pick up their students from the elementary can enter through the main gate at Roma Middle School and will be directed to the gym.

Parents may now pick up students.