ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Roma Independent School District has ensured safety at its 2022 graduation ceremony. Even bringing in assistance from a special K-9, Yellow.

The Roma ISD Police Department shared on its social media account some safety measures being enforced this graduation season.

As the most protected graduation in the district’s history, more than six other law enforcement entities will be present at the event.

Saturday afternoon, the law enforcement team swept the event grounds for any suspicious packages or items.

Yellow, a munition sniffing dog handled by U. S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Arturo Peña, searched the entire facility with special attention to the event stage.

Additionally, all attendees will be screened by metal detectors with search units on site.

In the post, Roma ISD thanked all who helped ensure the safety of the community with a statement.