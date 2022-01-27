BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Roma Independent School District (ISD) board has approved an additional stipend for employees who get the COVID-19 booster shot.

With money made available through the ESSER Grant series, employees will be eligible to receive $350 stipend payable on March 11, 2022.

An updated vaccination card must be submitted to the employees’ corresponding supervisor along with their Roma ISD employee number by February 11, 2022.

“We want to continue to do what we can to reward employees for taking steps to keep themselves healthy. At the end of the day, our district will only be as healthy as our staff. We need them to help our students achieve their dreams and goals; we need our amazing staff present to do their important work to maintain the excellence we are achieving every day at Roma ISD,” said Roma ISD Superintendent, Carlos Guzman, in a press release.

Waivers opportunities are available based on health and religious beliefs.

The school district previously offered a $350 stipend to fully vaccinated employees.