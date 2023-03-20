ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Roma Independent School District announced that voters will have the chance to vote “for” or “against” three propositions on May 6, which include a variety of multi-disciplinary education facilities.

On Feb. 13, the school board voted to call for a $41,920,000 bond election.

Proposition A

Calls for the expansion of the Roma High School Mighty Gladiator Band Building, upgrades at the Roma High School Softball Stadium, a new gym for F. J. Scott Elementary School, new outdoor learning spaces for all Roma ISD elementary schools, and the relocation of the Roma ISD Transportation Department to the old Y.B. Escobar Elementary School site.

The total cost of this proposition is $8,315,000.

Proposition B

Provides for upgrades at the Roma High School Gladiator Arena football stadium including a home-side bleacher expansion, new restrooms, new concession stands, and new dressing rooms for the Roma High baseball, soccer, and tennis teams.

The total cost of this proposition is $8,845,000.

Proposition C

Calls for a new Roma ISD Multipurpose Facility, which would include a new black box theater, new CTE classroom spaces, new district and community meeting spaces, and a new convertible gym/meeting spaces to seat up to 3,000 persons.

The total cost of this proposition is $24,760,000.

“Our School Board worked alongside administrators, staff, architects, and financial advisors to study the school district’s facilities to plan for the future, and the findings of that study are the result of the three propositions,” said Carlos M. Gonzalez Jr., Roma ISD superintendent. “We believe that Roma ISD students will be directly served by the suggested facility improvements as they advance through Roma ISD’s secondary schools in the next three decades.”

Residents can vote on the propositions during early voting from April 24 to April 28, and May 1 and 2, at Roma ISD’s Juanita Cantu Gym.

Election Day is May 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Visit the Bond Election Information site for all the details. The district will also host livestreamed community forums on Facebook on April 5 and again on April 19 to review a presentation on the Bond, as well as answer voter questions.

Voters may also call (956) 849-1377 to speak to a Roma ISD administrator to have their questions answered.