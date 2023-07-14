ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Residents in Roma will have another Dollar General to do their shopping.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, permits have been filed with the state to build the new store on the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 83 and County Road 650 North, also known as North Athens Street. The store will be located on the city’s northwest side.

The new pre-manufactured metal building will have more than 12,600 square feet of retail space and cost $600,000.

Construction is expected to beginning in early August and be completed by December.

Roma has three other Dollar General stores, two Family Dollar stores and a Dollar Tree all along Highway 83.