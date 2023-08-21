BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were transported to a hospital following a rollover crash in Brownsville Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred at the 5000 block of Padre Island Highway. Brownsville police said that two women and a child were in the vehicle that rolled over.

(Photo: Joe De Leon / ValleyCentral)

Three people were transported to a local hospital for evaluation and no major injuries were reported.

Police said that the crash involved a sedan and small trailer and both vehicles remained at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.