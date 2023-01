HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police reported a single-vehicle rollover Monday morning on the eastbound lane of U.S. Expressway 83.

Harlingen Police PIO Sgt. Larry Moore told ValleyCentral that the female driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, hit the barrier just past Stuart Place Road.

Police are investigating the accident. She was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The accident site has been cleared, according to Harlingen Police.