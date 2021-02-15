Rolling outages affecting water usage in Roma

ROMA, Texas — Widespread outages are hitting the city of Roma hard. But what is causing those outages is either a direct result of the weather or more controlled.

AEP said that not all power outages right now are weather related. Some are controlled outages ordered by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

Those outages were in an effort to keep the grid from being overloaded and avoid longer outages. AEP could not give KVEO an estimate of how many were controlled outages or weather related.

The hardest hit areas include Mission with 22,000 homes and Weslaco with 20,000 homes without power. There is no estimated time when power will be restored.

AEP is waiting on ERCOT to give them the approval to reconnect some of those customers. They say it could be a day or two before all this passes.

For those who have outages because of the weather, crews will not be able to go out until conditions improve.