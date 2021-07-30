Roller Derby athletes aspire for the sport to become part of the Olympic dream

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — The Olympics are a platform where athletes from various sports can showcase their talents but right now there is no representation for roller derby.

Crystal Hernandez who is part of a local roller derby league known as RGV Bandidas said roller derby is not a sport that many people tend to follow.

Hernandez understands becoming an olympian is not an easy task to do but is a testament to the hard work and dedication that one puts into their sport.

She said athletes in the league work hard every day to become better players and an opportunity like the Olympics would be something to look forward to.

“As a league perspective, in roller derby what we really want is growth,” said Hernandez.

According to Hernandez, people usually categorize roller derby as a fun hobby but not a sport.

She said roller derby is just like any other sport and expressed her league has been competing competitively against other leagues.

“Us RGV Bandidas, we go and we play other cities around town however not a lot of people know about this so it’s not just all fun and games,” said Hernandez.

Roller derby athletes like Hernandez hope the sport will eventually become an Olympic event.

She also invited anyone interested to give the sport a try.