HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — One man is injured after rolling over a truck in Harlingen.

According to officials, a man driving a truck crashed into the crash cushion on the entrance ramp of Expressway 83 near F Street and rolled over onto the frontage road.

Officials state that one man in his 30s was taken to a local hospital for head injuries sustained in the crash.

Police momentarily blocked off the road where the crash happened.