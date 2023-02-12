HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A roll-over crash is under investigation in Harlingen.

Harlingen Fire officials say the crash happened early Sunday afternoon. Officials say vehicles were being towed near Rangerville Road when the accident happened.

Photo by: Joe De Leon/ValleyCentral Photo by: Joe De Leon/ValleyCentral

“Transmigrantes were pulling cars as they were headed towards the border,” Harlingen Fire Chief Rafael Balderas told ValleyCentral. “A car hit one of those from behind and the vehicles that were being pulled were rolled over.”

No injuries were reported.