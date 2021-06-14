‘Rodents and roaches’: Resident concerned about overgrown grass in neighboring vacant lots

Note: Our source requested to remain anonymous and will be referred to as ‘Primera resident.’

PRIMERA, Texas (KVEO) —Tallgrass follows heavy rainfall, and one Primera resident said that her house is slowly being surrounded by it.

“I explained to the city that I am frustrated of living between two properties or two lots that are unkept,” said Primera resident.

The resident said that she has never seen the grass this tall before.

Courtesy Primera Resident

“The weeds over here to my left they’ve grown up to about 5 feet tall,” said this Primera resident.

The tall grass became more of a problem when unwelcomed animals started appearing on her property.

“When we receive a lot of rain it holds a lot of moisture for the mosquitos. Two: rodents… rats, your opossums, your roaches,” she said. “Where are they going to come to? They’re going to come to my parents’ property”

This resident said that her late parents gave her the house, and she is trying to respect their last wishes.

She explained that the vacant house is maintained by an elder man, but she thinks it should be removed because he could hurt himself.

“Because I feel that at his age—he’s 80 something years old—he shouldn’t be cutting that yard,” said the resident. “I saw him fall and helped him up–I mean that’s just not right.”

Credit: KVEO Iris Karami; Pictured: Vacant home

Primera Chief of Police Manuel Trevino told KVEO the City is aware of the problem and explained the process the city takes.

“If our code enforcement officer sees a lot that is overgrown…the code enforcement officer sends out a letter notifying the homeowner or the property owner, and we base that information off of the appraisal district,” said Trevino.

Trevino said that after a letter is sent, they have seven days to comply or they will get a lien placed on their home.

However, Trevino said that putting many liens on properties can become an issue on its own.

“There’s times where property [owners] would rather have the city continue putting liens…because to them it’s like ‘might as well let the city cut it,’ and whenever the property gets sold some of the profit from it will be used to pay off the city and you know problem solved for them,” said Trevino.

Trevino said that the city sent Public Works to the resident’s property to look at the lot and help address any overgrown grass.