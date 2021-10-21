‘Rocking Around the South Pole’: SPI joins holiday fun in 2021 McAllen Holiday Parade

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The theme for the 2021 McAllen Holiday Parade was announced Thursday as ‘ Rockin’ Around the South Pole.’

The McAllen Holiday Parade, presented by H-E-B, is the largest illuminated holiday and helium balloon parade in Texas. The parade uses 15 miles of rope light, which generates 1,875,000 lumens of light to properly illuminate the parade and 44,500 cubic feet of helium to keep those giant balloons afloat and is powered by 12,000 horsepower by over 50 trucks from Bert Ogden & FiestaDealerships, according to a press release.

Parade organizers announced the South Padre Island Convention & Visitors’ Bureau as a sponsor of the parade.

The 2021 McAllen Holiday Parade theme will represent McAllen’s love of music and movement, which has inspired many to celebrate the year’s festivities with a theme that “unites tradition, fun, and holiday spirit.”

The parade will open with a musical extravaganza which will have a-rockin’ new spin on holiday classics while McAllen’s giant balloon twirling tradition, returns.

South Padre Islands CVB plans to join in on the holiday fun as the Offical South Pole of Texas on the Island and to create meaningful experiences for parade and beachgoers alike.

We welcome our McAllen partners to the Island as we start a growing partnership with one of our Rio Grande Valley cities. Our City partners are the airlift gateway to our beautiful island and assist us in bringing people to our Isla from around the world… We have also been the Valley’s vacation spot for generations and look forward to reaching more potential visitors through a growing partnership like this one across our region. Ed Caum, Executive Director for the City of South Padre Island CVB

In an effort to enhance the South Padre Island Experience, a dedicated portion of the 1.5-mile parade route has been dedicated to the SPI Vuelta Zone, a high-energy celebration zone that will feature the famed Vuelta.

Modeled after the famed New York, the SPI Vuelta Zone will feature the Countdown Ball Drop stage and will feature a celebrity host.

The McAllen Holiday Parade is the “only place in the world where giant helium balloons are twirled along the parade route to the ‘Vuelta!’ chants of parade-goers,” according to the press release.

McAllen Holiday Parade-goers will see supersized SPI Vuelta Zone street signs, gigantic digital screens, and a D.J. to pump up the crowd before and in between floats.

The parade will step off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from the McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2001 North Bicentennial Boulevard.

Parade organizers continue to look for volunteers to be a part of the parade. Balloon handler volunteers must be 18 years or over, while banner carriers must be 16 years or over. To learn more visit the website here or contact pardvolunteers@mcallen.net for questions on how to sign up.