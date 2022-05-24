HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville native Rochelle Garza has won the Democratic nomination in the runoff primary for Texas Attorney General.

Unofficial final results show Garza won 62% of the vote. Opponent Joe Jaworski received 38%.

Garza will be running against Incumbent Ken Paxton in November.

It’s been more than two decades since a Democrat has won the office of the Texas Attorney General.

Garza highlights herself as someone who “deeply understands” Texas working families and the issues they care about — especially when it comes to Texans’ grievances with the health care system.