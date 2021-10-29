Road safety and enforcements to be made this Halloween weekend

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Families are getting ready for the Halloween festivities this weekend. Whether it’s trick-or-treating or family gatherings, more people are expected to be out on the streets.

“During this Halloween, as compared to Halloween 2020, there seems to be an expectation that more people are going to be out on the streets,” said Octavio Saenz, Public Information Officer for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

According to Saenz, pedestrian accidents have been on a rise the past few months and are causing concerns this Halloween. He shares a few tips for families to keep their children safe.

“The flashlights it’s very important the use of any type of small lights that kids wear on their backpacks or their shoes that are reflective that turn on and off,” said Saenz.

Saenz is also alerting drivers to be cautious with more children being out this Halloween. To keep the roads safe, more police will be out patrolling neighborhoods.

“We do have these parties that are going on and our call volume does go up so we have to respond to these calls from people overconsuming alcohol and getting into disturbances,” said Lt. Reynaldo Sepulveda with the Edinburg Police Department.

Sepulveda said they will be looking out for drunk drivers this weekend, but add it’s not the only thing they will be keeping an eye out for.

“Officers go out they go visit the list of sex offenders that are registered in our community and we make sure they are at home they have to be at home, no lights on that they are giving out candy. They also have to have a sign posted that they are not giving out candies,” said Sepulveda.

This is an effort to keep children safe in our communities. If you’re on the road or walking through neighborhoods, officials stress the importance of staying vigilant to prevent any accidents.