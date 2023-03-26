PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Pharr is issuing a traffic advisory regarding the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project.

Officials say the lane closures will begin Monday, March 27 through and last through Sunday, April 2.

The following are dates and times for the road closures:

Dates Times Road Closures Road Detour Monday, March 27 to Thursday, March 30 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Westbound I-2 main lanes closure between Cage Boulevard exit ramp and Sugar Road.

Eastbound I-2 main lanes will be closed between Sugar Road exit ramp and Vic’s Drive. Westbound traffic will be detoured to exit Cage Boulevard and re-enter the main lanes with the next available entrance ramps.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured to exit Sugar Road and re-enter the main lanes with the next available entrance ramps. Friday, March 31 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Westbound I-2 main lanes closure between Cage Boulevard exit ramp and Sugar Road.

Eastbound I-2 main lanes will be closed between Sugar Road exit ramp and Vic’s Drive. Westbound traffic will be detoured to exit Cage Boulevard and re-enter the main lanes with the next available entrance ramps.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured to exit Sugar Road and re-enter the main lanes with the next available entrance ramps. Monday, March 27 to Saturday, April 1 8 p.m.

12 a.m. At 8 p.m. I-2 westbound Frontage road between Veterans Boulevard and Cage Boulevard will be reduced to one lane.

At midnight, a full road closure will be set in place. Westbound traffic will be detoured to exit Cage Boulevard and re-enter the main lanes with the next available entrance ramps. Monday, March 27 to Saturday, April 1 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Northbound 1-69C Frontage road will be closed between I-2 and SH495 Traffic will be detoured to re-enter the main lanes with the next available entrance ramps. Monday, March 27 –

Tuesday, March 28 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Left lane closure on the 1-69C southbound main lanes between SH495, the Sugar road turnaround. Traffic will be detoured for the “Edinburg to Harlingen” direct connector will remain open at Sugar road.

Drivers are asked to stay alert, be aware of closures, take alternate routes, slowdown in construction work areas and keep up with traffic updates.