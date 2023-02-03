PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Road work on the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project has prompted road closures scheduled for next week.

Left lane closure on the I-69C northbound frontage road between SH495 and Sioux Road will be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Friday through Monday.

Right lane closure on the I-2 eastbound main lanes between Sugar Road and Cage Boulevard will also be in effect beginning tonight from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Feb. 10.

Friday the road will be closed as well as from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday. There will also be a temporary closure of the eastbound entrance ramp located before Cage Boulevard at the same times.

Temporary closures will also be in effect between Feb. 5 and 6 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the I-2 westbound main lanes between the Cage Boulevard exit ramp and Sugar Road. Traffic will be detoured to exit Cage Boulevard. Temporary closures of the ‘San Juan to Edinburg’ direct connector and Cage Boulevard underpass will also be in effect at the same times.

Between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Feb. 6 through 9, there will be a right lane closure on the I-2 westbound main lanes between Cage Boulevard and Sugar Road.

Nightly between Feb. 6 and 12 will be a full closure of the SH495 underpass at I-69C from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.