MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Continued lane and road closures are expected between Thursday and Saturday in preparation for the McAllen Holiday Parade.

The City of McAllen Traffic and Engineering staff require road closures along Bicentennial Boulevard from La Vista Avenue to Pecan Boulevard in preparation for the parade.

From noon Friday the outer lanes along Bicentennial Boulevard, from La Vista Avenue to Pecan Boulevard, will be closed and will reopen at 1 a.m. Sunday.

Motorists are encouraged to allow additional travel time or to find alternate routes to avoid congestion in the area.

For the most up-to-date information on road and lane closures for the McAllen Holiday Parade around McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium, follow the City of McAllen on social media.