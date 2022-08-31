EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Rio Grande Valley is providing students alternative parking due to road closures around the school.

Schunior Street, between Sugar Road and Nevarez Street will be closed indefinitely for road construction.

Students should consider taking Chapin Street or Sugar Road and they can park around the baseball stadium.

There are 10 additional parking lots on Van Week Street.

UTRGV has provided a map providing alternate parking and routes regarding the street closure for the Edinburg campus.