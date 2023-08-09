PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As unrelenting heat continues affecting the Valley, vehicle owners are being affected by scorching highways and streets as blowouts are becoming more common.

Enrique Rocha, manager at MDC Quick Lube and Tire has seen an increase in business.

With customers coming in with blown-out tires, Rocha said the rise in temperatures this summer is affecting the tire pressure in tires expanding their air causing overinflation.

He said the tires on your vehicle will show the highest pressure allowed on it outside.

He added it is important to keep the number of PSI below the maximum number. Not doing so, makes a blowout more common.

“Usually, you want to be about 15 to 10 pounds under the max allowed. so, let’s say it’s 80, you should be within 55 to 60,” Rocha said.

Rocha said pressure indicators in newer vehicles may not warn you of high pressure. They only indicate low pressure.

“A lot of people, we all go with that tire indicator on the dashboard. that one only indicates when it’s low. It doesn’t indicate when it’s overinflated,” Rocha said.

Precautions are helpful; however, it is important to know what to do if a blowout happens.

Ray Pedraza, with the Texas Department of Transportation in Pharr, says staying calm is important.

“Keep both hands on the wheel, especially if it’s one of your front tires. Try to decelerate without slamming on the brakes,” he said.

Pedraza added it is important to remove your vehicle from moving traffic slowly, with your hazard lights on to prevent any accidents.

However, if you are on the expressway with no exit, it is important to call for help.

“If you’re on an expressway, it’s recommended that you stay in your vehicle and stay buckled and call law enforcement while you get roadside assistance to remove your vehicle,” Pedraza said.

Officials say it is always important to regularly check your vehicles fluids and tire pressure before using it.