HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With more than 25% of the valley being diabetic, it is important to know how to stay safe in the record heat.

Dr. Melany Castillo, an endocrinologist with DHR health gave some helpful advice to make sure Valley diabetics are safe under the sun.

Dr. Castillo mentioned how certain medications might make diabetics more prone to dehydration.

“Some patients with diabetes are taking medications, the way that they work is by making them urinate more sugar so they can create very bad dehydration,” Castillo said. “To the point that they end up in the hospital. So if you’re one of those patients you have to make sure you drink one gallon of water day per day, and you measure the amount of water that you’re drinking to avoid those side effects that come with the medication and dehydration.”

In the heat, medication like insulin should always remain in a moderate temperature, and should be left out of the extreme heat.

“Patients with insulin, cannot leave it in the car, especially now that it is so hot. If you’re going to be outdoors, you have to take a little refrigerator with you so you put your medications in there,” Dr. Castillo said.

Dr. Castillo says other diabetic supplies and devices should be taken care of properly in the heat. Devices like insulin pumps and glucometers could malfunction in extreme heat.

Salvador Vasquez, a type two diabetic had a message for diabetics who work in the scorching heat.

“Don’t stop drinking water, it’s for good health. If you don’t, you run a big risk,” Vasquez said.