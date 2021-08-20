Rising LoneStars recognizes RGV mayor for improving broadband access

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Recently Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez was recognized by Rising LoneStars for his initiative to bridge the digital divide in his city.

The news release said Mayor Mendez received recognition for the implementation of a municipal middle-mile broadband network and it earned him a spot on the July 2021 Top Ten list by Rising LoneStars.

Mendez pushed to award $19.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds to offer broadband services in Brownsville.

Brownsville is ranked as one of the least connected communities in the U.S. The mayor’s actions helped create an affordable and faster network while making the city more attractive to businesses and individuals looking to move to the community, said the news release.