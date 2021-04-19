Rising LoneStars recognizes McAllen mayor for immigration response efforts

Jim Darling, mayor of the border city of McAllen, explains his city is safest in Texas for populations 150,000 and over and seventh-safest in the U.S. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

MCALLEN, Texas — Rising LoneStars has recognized McAllen Mayor Jim Darling for reframing the immigration crisis on the border.

Rising LoneStars is a website that recognizes exceptional acts of leadership and provides information about local and state public officials.

According to the organization, the recognition lands Mayor Darling in the March 2021 Top Ten of political officials from across Texas.

As national news outlets repeatedly ran headlines describing a “crisis at the border,” Mayor Darling presented an alternative interpretation of the country’s immigration situation, said the organization’s news release.

Darling described the situation as a “crisis in Washington,” in which he said three successive administrations have failed to find a solution to the influx of unaccompanied minors and undocumented immigrants crossing the southern border.

The mayor also Darling criticized the Biden Administration’s lack of preparation for the recent surge in immigration and suggested that greater federal support for cities on both sides of the border, said the news release.