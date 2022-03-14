BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As fuel prices continue to rise across the country, people in the Valley are looking for ways to save on fuel costs.

Local car dealerships are seeing high interest in customers looking for hybrid and electric vehicle options.

“We sure have seen a huge surge of people looking for hybrids and electrics,” said Tipton Hyundai Brownsville sales manager, Luis Rodriguez.

He said hybrid vehicles can help drivers save at the pump.

“They want that extended fuel range, extended fuel economy of that hybrid electric motor with a gasoline powered engine,” he said.

Rodriguez said aside from hybrid options, fully-electric vehicles are also gaining interest.

“We do have the brand new IONIQ 5, which is a full electric vehicle from Hyundai, which we literally have been sold out ever since they’ve been released,” he said.

Although there is a high demand for the vehicles, Rodriguez said customers have the option to reserve a vehicle in transit to guarantee their purchase and it will arrive within three weeks.

“At first everything was fine. These last two weeks have really catapulted to where we’re really getting a lot more phone calls,” said the executive manager at Charlie Clark Nissan in Brownsville, Steve Gonzales.

Gonzales explained that he is personally receiving calls from friends looking to get into more fuel-efficient vehicles.

“He reached out to me ‘hey my wife is looking for an electric vehicle with the fuel prices.’ They’re thinking it’s going to keep going up for the next couple of years. They’re really concerned about that and something just to be more efficient for them to get around in,” he said.

He said their electric vehicle options like the Nissan LEAF are hard to keep on the lot.

“Now we can’t keep one on the ground at all. The moment we get one, we will have customers literally battling it out trying to get that car or they’re preordering the cars before they even get here,” said Gonzales.

Customers looking to switch to an electric car will soon have a new option.

“We started reserving the ARIYA, which is a new Nissan vehicle. It’s a small SUV that’s going to be coming out, a fully electric vehicle and that should be here landing in a couple of months,” Gonzales said.

Switching from a traditional vehicle to an all-electric can help save on fuel costs, but might not come cheap.

The Nissan and Hyundai hybrid and electric options can range from about $25,000 to $60,000.

Gonzales said the future is electric and said Nissan says by the year 2030, 40% of sales will be electric vehicles.

“Don’t be scared about it. It’s a new technology like everything else it takes a little while to get accustomed to it. All you’re going to see is the benefit of fuel economy on the vehicle,” said Rodriguez.