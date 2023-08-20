RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that nationally, hospitalizations are up 14%, and COVID deaths are up 8% from July to August.

Dr. Ivan Melendez, Health Authority for Hidalgo County, said that for the last several months, the number of patients admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 was consistently in the 20’s.

Melendez said he started to see a small trend upward about two weeks ago. He said that, as of last week, “We had forty-three people in the hospital twenty-nine adults and fourteen kids, a couple in the ICU, so we do see a continuous increase in our numbers.”

Melendez added this is a good reminder that even though the pandemic is over, the problem hasn’t gone away. He said COVID-19 is now endemic, that it’s prevalent in the community and isn’t leaving.

Dr. Melendez said it’s hard to get an accurate count on the current number of cases. He said results from at-home testing, and testing done in the workplace rarely get reported to the county. He added that no one reports a negative test. He said that’s why the number of hospitalized patients is very important.

“We look at people in the hospital, a number that we know, and we try to extrapolate it in the community, but there’s no doubt that across the nation, the world and our community, COVID-19 is up in our case, almost fifty percent,” Melendez said.

Dr. James Castillo, Health Authority for Cameron County, said his office is seeing the same trends. He reported more people testing positive and a bump in hospitalizations.

Dr. Castillo said an uptick in cases during the Summer had been a pattern since 2020. He added that this year, the increase seemed to be coming later.

Dr. Castillo stressed that the virus isn’t becoming more dangerous or more deadly, but more infectious. He added that treatment options had gotten better and had been integrated into normal medical care like any other infection.

With kids going back to class, some health experts said there was a danger that could spread the virus further throughout the community.

Dr. Marissa Gomez-Martinez, a Family Medicine doctor, said, “Kids at school, you know, they can get exposed at school from other students, and then they take it home. And so, there begins the trend of increasing numbers.” Gomez-Martinez added she sees an increase in all types of respiratory infections when school begins.

The health authorities all agreed COVID-19 is here to stay. They all said the best way to protect yourself was to keep up to date with vaccinations, especially for those with pre-existing conditions, or in other high risk categories.