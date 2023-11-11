HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen has announced they will issue refunds to RioFest ticket holders due to weather conditions.

City officials say the weather “put a damper” on the outdoor portion of the event, which included performances from La Mafia, Los Palominos and Kumbia Kings.

They added the performers will return to Harlingen at a later date.

Refunds will be issued for those who do not attend the event and will be processed and returned to their original form of payment.

Refunds process are the following: