HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen has announced they will issue refunds to RioFest ticket holders due to weather conditions.
City officials say the weather “put a damper” on the outdoor portion of the event, which included performances from La Mafia, Los Palominos and Kumbia Kings.
They added the performers will return to Harlingen at a later date.
Refunds will be issued for those who do not attend the event and will be processed and returned to their original form of payment.
Refunds process are the following:
- Friday ticket holder refunds were processed on Friday morning and will be returned to their original form of payment.
- Saturday and weekend ticket holders who have unused tickets will be refunded to the original form of payment after Saturday’s event.
- Weekend pass attendees ticket holders will have the option to attend on Saturday and be issued a partial refund at the venue.
- Tickets that were bought in person at retailers, Top Box Tickets will return the price of your ticket in person from noon to 9 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the Harlingen Municipal Auditorium, located at 1204 Fair Park Boulevard.