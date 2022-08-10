RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An employee of the Rio Hondo Independent School District was arrested for theft of a district-owned backhoe tractor.

The theft of the backhoe was first reported to the Rio Hondo ISD Police Department on July 21, according to a press release from Rio Hondo ISD.

The district says the backhoe is valued at $40,000.

The employee, Jesus Alberto Lugo Linares, 51, was arrested on Aug. 9 and transported to the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.

According to a court complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Linares is accused of taking the backhoe from the property and “selling it for profit with intent to deprive the owner of the property.”

Video surveillance showed two subjects entering the property on July 19 and were able to “manipulate the backhoe off of the property,” the complaint stated.

An investigation is ongoing and further arrests are pending.